Police in Mo. utilize available grants

By Maridee Lawson

Daily Journal

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — The Fredericktown Police Department has received more than $250,000 worth of items from grants this year.

Fredericktown Police Chief Eric Hovis said a large portion of his day is spent working on filling out paperwork in order for the city to receive grants to help better his department.

“The grants are to help us serve and protect the community better,” Hovis said. “The mayor, city administrator, city council all do an amazing job of supporting our department, but there are some needs that can be met due to budget restraints.”

