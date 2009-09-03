Project Safe Neighborhood Grants Are Now Open

More info on Project Safe Neighborhood Grants

On behalf of the United State Attorney’s Offices in the Eastern and Western Districts of Wisconsin, OJA is administering 2009 grants aimed at reducing gang, gun and/or violent crime. Projects eligible for funding will involve one or more of these strategies: 1) gang information sharing projects; 2) projects to support collaborative community-wide efforts linking gang and/or gun violence prevention and intervention efforts (in schools and the community) with law enforcement suppression efforts; and 3) proposals to advance ongoing cooperative law enforcement efforts and intelligence sharing efforts that address gang/gun violence.

The deadline to apply is October 14, 2009. Additional details and application instructions are available in the Funding Announcements section of the OJA website at http://oja.wi.gov