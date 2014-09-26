SD police get $10K for drug investigation

The Plainsman

HURON, S.D. — A $10,584 grant to be used for cellular forensic equipment in drug investigations has been awarded to the Huron Police Department, Attorney General Marty Jackley said.

The grant is from the Drug Control Fund, which assists local law enforcement in drug control and apprehension.

“This important piece of equipment will allow my agency to conduct more thorough and complete drug investigations,” said Police Chief Gary Will Jr.

