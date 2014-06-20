Tenn. grant to help cops battle prescription drug abuse

The Rogersville Review

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. — Police Chief Jeff Jackson announced earlier this week that the Mount Carmel Police Department (MCPD) has been awarded a Prescription Drug Drop Box Grant by the National Association of Drug Diversion Investigators (NADDI).

The award will allow MCPD to receive a prescription drug drop box to accept unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs in a safe and secure box. Chief Jackson commended MCPD Detective Phillip Robinette for acquiring the grant.

Detective Robinette understanding of drug diversion made the grant obtainable. With this successful grant, the residents of Mount Carmel can properly dispose of any prescription drugs that could potentially be harmful to a love one, Jackson said.

