Tenn. police receive grant for ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign

By Rachel Townsend

Dyersburg State Gazette

NEWBERN, Tenn. — Recently, officers of the Newbern Police Department were proud to announce the receipt of grant funding totaling $15,000 that will now go toward the purchase of much-needed equipment.

Spearheaded by officer Danny Tippit and Lt. Rob Harrison, the grant is made possible by the Governor’s Highway Safety Office for DUI Enforcement during the ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign.

“We are going to be utilizing the funds for the purchase of cameras, radar guns, and traffic safety equipment for all of our units,” said Tippit. “The grant is effective now.”

