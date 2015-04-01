Tenn. police roll out grant-funded body cams

By Jessica Cross

The Advocate & Democrat

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — The Tellico Plains Police Department is now the envy of many larger departments, all thanks to a few body cameras.

The body cameras were purchased using funding that Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Turpin obtained through a Homeland Security Grant for law enforcement. The grant, totaled roughly $12,500, was split evenly between the Tellico Plains, Vonore, Madisonville and Sweetwater Police Departments and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Sweetwater added funds from another grant to purchase the remainder of their cameras.

“We split the grant five ways,” said Turpin. “Only Sweetwater and Tellico used the funds to buy the body cams for their guys. Madisonville, Vonore and the Sheriff’s Office all used their funds for radio equipment.”

Full Story: Tellico Police put body cams in use