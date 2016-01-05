By Michael Aaron

KYTX

DALLAS — Hundreds of new laws took effect in Texas Tuesday, Sept. 1. One in particular could help keep you and those protecting you safe.

The law sets aside $10-million dollars in grants that can help law enforcement agencies buy body cameras. Departments that receive the money will have to create policies for the cameras that follow state guidelines and officers will undergo training.

Arp Police Chief Craig Robinson said the funding could not come at a better time and he is open to updating the department’s body camera policy.

Full Story: New Texas law creates funding for police body cameras