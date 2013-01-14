The California Office of Traffic Safety to help Redding DUI program

By Paul Matta

KRCR-TV

REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department has been awarded a $35,500 grant to help keep streets safer.

The California Office of Traffic Safety awarded the grant to assist with an anti-DUI progam.

They say the money will be used to prevent deaths and injuries caused by drivers under the influence.

Full Story: $35,500 Grant Given for DUI Checkpoints