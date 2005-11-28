The Commercial Equipment Direct Assistance Program - Phase II



The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently announced the inauguration of Phase II of the Commercial Equipment Direct Assistance Program (CEDAP), with the window for applying for Phase II equipment closing on January 13, 2006 . Applications for participation in the program are accepted online at www.rkb.mipt.org .

The IACP strongly supports CEDAP and has worked with DHS to ensure the program meets the needs of our members. As the program’s title indicates, CEDAP is specifically designed to be a direct assistance program . It is a streamlined system which permits qualified law enforcement agencies to obtain assistance, effectively and efficiently, by applying directly to the federal government.