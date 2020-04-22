US DOJ awards $77M in grants to address COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs announced that it has awarded $77 million to seven states and one territory to address the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19. The grants are among the most recent to be awarded through the $850 million available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the public health emergency it created are sobering reminders that even the most routine duties performed by our nation’s public safety officials carry potentially grave risks,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “These funds will provide hard-hit communities with critical resources to help mitigate the impact of this crisis and give added protection to the brave professionals charged with keeping citizens safe.”

Awards are being made to: the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority, $19,956,148; the Executive Office of the State of Kansas, $6,061,106; the Montana Board of Crime Control, $3,457,033; the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services, $15,954,497; the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council, $7,752,847; the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, $17,628,002; the South Dakota Office of the Governor, $3,291,196; and the Virgin Islands Law Enforcement Planning Commission, $2,932,867. The territory of Guam and the states of Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Texas, Utah and Washington received awards previously.

