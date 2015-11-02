Va. department receives grant to help protect wandering citizens

Fauquier Now

WARRENTON, Va. — The Fauquier Health Foundation announced Monday that it has awarded a grant to help protect people with Alzheimer’s disease, autism and other disorders.

The Warrenton Police Department will receive a $5,000 foundation grant for Project Lifesaver. An anonymous donor has matched the grant, for a total of $10,000.

“We have heard from so many parents of children with autism, adult children caring for their parents who have Alzheimer’s, as well as groups who care for people who would be good candidates for Project Lifesaver,” town Police Chief Louis Battle said. “Funding this program will help us in our efforts to keep all of our citizens safe, as well as giving added support to parents and caregivers.”

Full Story: Grant to protect Warrenton citizens who wander