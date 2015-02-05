Va. grant will partially fund ‘next-generation’ 911 system

By Stephanie Tipple

Stafford Local

STAFFORD, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Department will be getting a new 9-1-1 emergency calling system that will cost $807, 540, to serve more than 136,000 Stafford County residents.

According to Carol Adams, ECC Director at the Stafford Sheriff’s Department, the changes are necessary, as the current emergency calling system has become obsolete.

The large cost was approved by the Stafford Board of Supervisors. The project is being funded through a $150,000 grant, the Sheriff’s 2015 maintenance budget and partial 2014 funds that were held when the project first began moving forward, according to the Board of Supervisors agenda.

