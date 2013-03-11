Vt. police chief seeks grant to help city problems

The Boston Globe

RUTLAND, Vt. — Rutland’s Police Chief says the city has applied for a $1 million U.S. Department of Justice grant to target mental health, substance abuse, poverty and other quality-of-life issues in one neighborhood.

Chief James Baker says a higher percentage of Rutland County’s burglaries, thefts, vandalisms and assaults take place in a five-block-wide section of the city.

Baker said he and a coalition of government and social service agencies are working to improve the neighborhood by improving the lives of those who live there.

