Wis. cops get $60K to fight drug trafficking

By Shaun Zinck

Beloit Daily News

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office recently received nearly $60,000 in federal funding to help combat drug trafficking in the county.

Sheriff Bob Spoden said the grant money mainly goes to pay overtime incurred when officers conduct drug raids throughout the county. The $59,000 came from the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Program. Tonight the Rock County Board will vote to add the funds to the Sheriff’s office budget.

“The other good thing is that Beloit and Janesville are associated with the program so if we do a drug trafficking operation we pay for their overtime as well,” Spoden said.

