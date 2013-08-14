Wis. grant takes aim at heroin abuse

By Nathan Phelps

Gannett Wisconsin Media

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fighting heroin abuse in the Green Bay area got a $25,000 bump this week.

“I think heroin is one of those areas of law enforcement where we have the opportunity to do something about if we attack it vigorously, and attack it now,” Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen said Tuesday at the Green Bay Police Department, where he announced the grant.

The $25,000 grant will help pay for a facilitator in Brown County as part of an effort to bring together police, business and community members in four-pronged attack addressing what many call a growing heroin epidemic.

