W.V. department lands $10K in grants

CHARLES TOWN — The Charles Town Police Department found itself with $10,000 at its disposal after a recent city council meeting.

Sen. John Unger presented Chief Chris Kutcher with the grant money, which will be used for the necessary day-to-day operations of crime scene investigations, DUI enforcement training and narcotics investigation, Unger said.

“We have outstanding officers, but they are starving and thirsting for more training,” Unger said. “As our community is growing, more issues are coming around. There’s a lot of issues going on, so we need to make sure they are on their game.”

