W.Va. cops get grants for new equipment

BECKLEY, W.Va. — U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., has announced that the city of Beckley and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department have each received grants from the U.S. Justice Department’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.

Beckley will receive $26,226 to purchase equipment for the Beckley Police Department.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department will receive $11,742 to purchase computers and send officers to traffic incident investigation training.

