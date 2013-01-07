Year-long grant will help combat impaired driving in Maine beyond holidays

RUMFORD, Maine — Local police will be conducting impaired driving patrols through the holidays, thanks to a $9,900 grant to the Rumford Police Department, Chief Stacy Carter said Thursday night.

The Bureau of Highway Safety grant will allow the department to provide extra patrols.

“Generally, those grants are for a short period, but this is a year-long grant, so hopefully, we can best utilize it to keep the roads safe for our citizens,” Carter said.

