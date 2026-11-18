Editor’s note: If you’ve spent any time in a supervisory role, you’ve had that moment — the one no one trained you for. That’s the idea behind “The Supervisor’s Dilemma.” We’re digging into real situations supervisors face and how to handle them when there’s no easy answer. Got a scenario you’ve dealt with — or are dealing with now? Email us the details. It might be the next one we break down.

After the first article in this series ran, “His boots have more time than you do,” a retired officer left a comment that stopped me cold. He spent a career as the senior man on the squad, breaking in one newly minted supervisor after another. Some were good, he wrote. One even told the squad plainly that the veteran knew a certain area better than he did. Others treated him, in his words, like the big kid on the playground at a new school: the one they had to beat up to show how tough they were.

He closed with five words that deserve their own article: “I had to navigate it alone.”

So this one’s the flip side.

The dilemma

You’ve got 22 years on. You’ve buried friends, trained half the shift and forgotten more about your district than most of the department will ever learn. One day, a new sergeant walks into roll call with eight years on the job and the combination to your old locker.

The squad watches him. But here’s what nobody tells you: The squad is watching you harder. The young officers will take their cue from the senior man, not the new stripes. Whatever you do with this new sergeant — welcome him, test him or wait him out — you just taught an entire shift how veterans treat authority.

And him? He’s nervous, whether he shows it or not. Some nervous supervisors get humble. The dangerous ones get busy proving how “important” they are.

Why this one’s hard

You have three options, and two of them feel justified.

The first option is the test. Make him earn it. Slow-roll, half-answer, let him hang on the details you could’ve handed him. It feels like tradition. You had to earn your keep; why shouldn’t he? But look at what it actually is: hazing with seniority. And it puts you in exactly the role the insecure sergeant is praying you’ll play, because now the problem is you.

The second option is the checkout. Not my circus, not my clowns. Do your tour, answer your calls, offer nothing extra. Nobody can fault you for that. But a squad where the senior man goes silent is a squad running without its deepest well of knowledge, and the young cops pay for it on calls where your experience would’ve mattered.

The third option is the one almost nobody names, because it requires the veteran to lead without stripes.

What this moment demands

Make the first move. Week one, before there’s any friction, take the new sergeant aside: “You’ve got the rank. I’ve got the team. Use me.” Thirty seconds, and it changes everything, because you’ve just told him you’re not the threat he was warned about. The retired officer’s best supervisor, the one who told the squad to call the veteran with questions, could only do that because the veteran had made himself safe to lean on. That sergeant lost nothing by admitting what he didn’t know. He looked stronger, not weaker. But that partnership takes two.

Back the boss in public and disagree in private. You know when a plan won’t survive contact with your crew. Tell your sergeant, but behind closed doors. Then walk out of that room supporting the decision, whatever it was. The veteran who corrects the sergeant in front of the squad isn’t protecting the squad. He’s positioning himself as an enemy.

When you draw the playground fighter, don’t hand him the reason. Some supervisors will come at you exactly the way that retired officer described, hunting for the write-up that proves they’re in charge. You will not fix his insecurity, and you can’t outrank him. What you can do is stay squared away so the reason for disciplinary action never materializes, and stay professional in front of the young officers because they’re the real audience. They’re learning what a professional under bad leadership looks like. Give them something worth copying. Bad sergeants transfer, promote and retire. Your reputation stays. Bad leadership leaves scars. Be the heat shield your team needs.

The takeaway

Rank builds the org chart. Veterans build the culture.

The senior officer who “breaks in” new supervisors well is doing some of the most important leadership development in his agency, and it will never appear on his evaluation. Every sergeant he steadies goes on to run squads for many more years, carrying wisdom the veteran taught him along the way.

That retired officer said he had to navigate it alone. That’s the part to fix.

If you’re the veteran: You’re not just surviving new supervisors, you’re training them. That’s a mission, not a sentence.

And if you’re the new sergeant reading this: The senior man on your squad is either your greatest asset or the first casualty of your insecurity.

Choose wisely.

Got a scenario you’ve dealt with from either side of the stripes? Email the details to editor@police1.com. It might be the next one we break down.