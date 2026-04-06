The supervisor’s dilemma: ‘His boots have more time than you do’

Editor’s note: If you’ve spent any time in a supervisory role, you’ve had that moment — the one no one trained you for. That’s the idea behind “The Supervisor’s Dilemma.” We’re digging into real situations supervisors face and how to handle them when there’s no easy answer. Got a scenario you’ve dealt with — or are dealing with now? Email us the details. It might be the next one we break down.

The dilemma

You’ve been a sergeant for eight months. You’re still learning the part of the job nobody trained you for. Then there’s Officer Reyes.

Reyes has 22 years on the job. He’s been heard saying his boots have more time on the street than you do. He knows every corner, every player and every unwritten rule on this shift. And he’s made it quietly, unmistakably clear that he does not take direction from you.

He doesn’t refuse orders. He’s too experienced for that. He moves slowly, volunteers nothing, gives one-word answers and has a way of making you feel like a substitute teacher every time you give direction. The rest of the squad is watching. What do you do?

Why it’s challenging

I’ve watched this scenario play out more times than I can count — first as a new sergeant, later as a lieutenant watching newly promoted supervisors face the same test.

This is a test of who you are as a leader, not just your authority.

New supervisors often make one of two mistakes. They over-assert, leaning on rank to compensate for insecurity, which triggers resentment. Or they under-assert, hoping the resistance fades, which signals weakness to the entire squad and shows that defiance works.

Here’s what experience teaches you: what looks like contempt is often something else. Reyes carries two decades of this job in ways that don’t show up in a personnel file. That history didn’t start with you — and if you remember that before you respond, you’ll lead better than most.

This is a test of who you are as a leader, not just your authority.

What this moment demands from you

First, remove the audience. Have the conversation privately, early and directly. Not a disciplinary talk — a real one. Something like: “I know you’ve forgotten more about this job than I’ve learned. I’m not here to replace that experience. I need it. But I also need us pulling in the same direction. What’s getting in the way of that?”

That question does several things. It shows you’re not posturing — you’re here to lead. It gives him permission to be honest without losing face. And it signals that you’re willing to address tension directly instead of avoiding it.

Second, put his experience to work. A 22-year officer who feels invisible is a problem waiting to grow. Give him a defined role that leverages what he knows — mentoring junior officers, leading an initiative or serving as a subject matter expert. That’s not giving him a pass. That’s leadership.

Third, document and hold the line. Acknowledgment and accountability are not opposites. If the behavior continues after a direct conversation, address it through the formal process with specificity. Vague resentment is not a performance issue. Failing to execute assignments is. Undermining your directives is. Creating a hostile squad environment is.

The goal is not to win. The goal is to lead.

Vague resentment is not a performance issue.

The takeaway

The veteran officer who resists you is not your enemy. But left unaddressed, the dynamic will become toxic and define your leadership before it begins.

The best supervisors don’t earn respect by outranking people. They earn it by having the hard conversation and acknowledging what they don’t know. That’s what it means to walk toward the fire.

The squad is watching. They will decide quickly what kind of leader you are.

That’s the job. It was never going to be easy. But you took the oath. So did Reyes.

Be the leader he wished he’d had.

How would you handle this situation? Let us know below.