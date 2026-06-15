Finding funds for field detection (white paper)

The threats officers face in the field are changing fast — and the tools needed to identify them are often out of reach for agencies already working under tight budgets. From fentanyl, xylazine and other emerging drug threats to rare but high-consequence radiological hazards, today’s patrol officers, investigators, task force members and special teams need fast, reliable information before they can make safe decisions.

Grant funding can help close that gap. This white paper explains how law enforcement agencies can pursue funding for field detection technologies, including narcotics identification and radiation detection tools, by aligning requests with priorities such as officer safety, overdose response, drug interdiction, homeland security, critical infrastructure protection and regional preparedness.

Law enforcement plays critical frontline roles in both the identification and prosecution of those selling and using illegal drugs and the timely identification of hazardous releases and dangerous substances. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Download the white paper to learn which federal, state, foundation and public safety grant pathways may support field detection equipment — and how to frame your agency’s need in a way that strengthens your case for funding. You’ll also find practical strategies for preparing before grant windows open, adapting to changing priorities and turning unfunded concerns into operational readiness.

Download it here.