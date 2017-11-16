New Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical, AR670-1 Compliant boot, brings lightweight cushioning to military footwear

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for duty and uniform footwear, introduces the new Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical RB8808 tactical boot designed specifically for military professionals.

The RB8808 builds upon the success of the Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical series by offering an AR670-1 compliant version in coyote brown for wear with the Army uniform. “We’ve had very positive responses from law enforcement professionals wearing the Sublite, especially in regard to how lightweight the boot is, and we had several requests to make the boot in an AR670-1 compliant version for the military,” said John Duvic, VP of Product Development at Warson Brands. “We thought through several details in the development of the RB8808: adding a lace garage to tuck away laces when blousing pants; incorporating a full rubber outsole with rope guard for additional traction and durability; and making the upper of genuine cattlehide leather for breathability and durability.”

The Sublite Cushion Tactical incorporates Sublite foam midsole technology to maximize cushioning while minimizing weight. The Sublite dual density foam midsole provides unparalleled lightweight cushioning for comfort and responsiveness. Deep flex grooves in the midsole allow for natural movement, letting feet bend and balance naturally. The boot also features a MemoryTech Massage Footbed that adapts to the unique contours of the foot and a slip resistant outsole that grips in slippery conditions.

The RB8808 will be available for purchase in February 2018 at an MSRP of $150.00. Reebok Duty will display the full line of Sublite Cushion Tactical boots, including black and sage green versions, at SHOT Show booth #10179.

Reebok duty footwear and the Sublite Cushion Tactical RB8808 are available through select retailers throughout the United States. For more information on the Reebok Sublite Cushion Tactical, visit http://reebokwork.com/sublite-tactical.

About Warson Brands

Warson Brands, also known as Warson Group, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, MO. Warson Brands is a global manufacturer and marketer of military, tactical, and industrial safety footwear since 1989, and provides a variety of work and duty footwear under the world’s finest brand names, Reebok, Rockport Works, Florsheim, Iron Age, Grabbers, and Knapp.

Warson Brands is best known for innovation in the areas of foot protection and comfort. Its innovative comfort technology provides superior cushioning and impact protection in long wearing protective footwear that is both light weight and flexible. Warson Brands innovations in the area of foot protection include developing 100% non-metallic protective toe caps made from composite material that is stronger and lighter than steel, and also will not conduct heat, cold, or electricity. Innovations also include protective arch, heel, and metatarsal guards; outsoles that resist chemicals, abrasion, slick surfaces, and extreme heat; and patented devices to protect workers and equipment from static discharge. For more information, visit www.warsonbrands.com.

Reebok Duty has previously sponsored the Orlando International SWAT Round-Up and Best Ranger Competition. Reebok tactical and military footwear is available through select duty uniform retailers throughout the United States. For more information, visit Reebok Duty at www.reebokwork.com.

About Reebok

Reebok International Ltd., headquartered in Boston, MA, USA, is a leading worldwide designer, marketer and distributor of fitness and lifestyle footwear, apparel and equipment. An American-inspired global brand, Reebok is a pioneer in the sporting goods industry with a rich and storied fitness heritage. Reebok develops products, technologies and programming which enable movement and is committed to accompanying people on their journey to fulfill their potential. Reebok connects with the fitness consumer wherever they are and however they choose to stay fit – whether it’s training, running, walking, dance, yoga or aerobics. Reebok Classics leverages the brand’s fitness heritage and represents the roots of the brand in the sports lifestyle market. A global fitness leader, Reebok is the sponsor of several elite fitness events, such as the Reebok CrossFit Games, Reebok Spartan Race, and UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization. For more information, visit Reebok at www.reebok.com or, for the latest news at http://news.reebok.com/. Or, discover Reebok at the following locations: http://facebook.com/reebok; http://twitter.com/reebok; and http://youtube.com/reebok