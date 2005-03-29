Chicago P.D. Approves The Damascus Protective Gear Riot Control Kit

The Chicago Police Department announced today that Damascus brand riot gear has been officially approved for purchase and use by the Department.

The approved status was granted to Damascus after an extensive test and evaluation process whereby the various products were found to meet or exceed the Department’s performance and quality criteria.

The Damascus riot control kit specifically includes: upper body & shoulder protectors, forearm protectors, knee & shin guards, elbow pads, protective gloves, and gear bag.

“Given the rigorous scrutiny that our products received prior to this approval as well as the elite reputation of the Chicago P.D. we are very proud to have gained this recognition and business”, said Josh Cranford, VP of Sales & Marketing for Damascus Protective Gear.

For further information on these or any other Damascus products visit the www.DamascusGear.com or phone 800/451-4167.