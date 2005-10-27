Hatch Puncture-Resistant Gloves Feature Their Revolutionary X11™ Glove Liner Material

Through extensive research, Hatch has developed a proprietary blend of Honeywell Spectra®, fiberglass, and polypropylene they call X11™. Hatch uses this extraordinary material as a glove liner, as it provides a high level of cut and puncture resistance for the rigors of street duty. Additionally, this liner provides wicking properties that keep the hand cool and comfortable for all day use.

Hatch offers three glove models with the X11™ liner, tested for cut and puncture resistance under the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) test protocol 99-114.

PPG1 ARMORTIP™ PROTECTIVE GLOVES

Featuring the X11™ liner in the palm area, these gloves were tested to 23 lbs. of puncture protection under NIJ test protocol - the highest cut and puncture-resistance in the industry! The addition of Hatch’s exclusive ArmorTip™ system provides protection for the leading edges of the index and small fingers against punctures. Neoprene with Chamude synthetic leather palms.

SGX11 STREET GUARD™ GLOVES

This popular frisk and search glove with the X11™ liner throughout was tested to 11 lbs. of cut resistance to protect the entire hand from sharp objects. Features synthetic leather palms with Extreme Grip™ non-slip cradles. The outer thumb areas are lined with terrycloth for wiping away perspiration.

SB8000 FRISKMASTER™ SUPERMAX™

This glove is constructed of premium leather, drum dyed for softness, and features the X11™ liner for unparalleled cut protection from sharp objects. Tested under NIJ protocol to 11 lbs. of cut protection, this glove is treated to be water and fade resistant and features an elasticized, extended cuff.

About Hatch®

Hatch® is a part of the Armor Holdings Products Division and is a leading supplier of high quality gloves and other protective gear, serving the law enforcement, corrections, military, homeland defense and commercial markets. Its brands include Friskmaster™ cut-resistant gloves, Operator™ Tactical Gloves, Centurion™ and ExoTech™ disturbance control gear and B.O.S.S. tactical eyewear.