5.11 expands with new director of professional marketing

Chris Skahill offers unique marketing and business experience in firearms industry.

IRVINE, Calif. — 5.11, Inc., the global innovator of purpose-built technical apparel, footwear and gear, recently appointed Chris Skahill, former Key Accounts Manager at SureFire, to its team in the role of Director of Professional Marketing.

Chris Skahill, director of professional marketing. (Photo/5.11) Photo/5.11

“Chris has an impressive resume, with demonstrated marketing and business expertise in the firearms industry, and especially with our professional customer and wholesale partners, who are at the core of our business,” said 5.11 Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer Glover. “His extensive background will help 5.11 maintain its position as a leader in our professional channels and continue to grow the business on the professional side and beyond.”

Skahill has spent over fifteen years in the shooting industry, with experience in marketing, sales, product management and business development. He has an extensive background in firearms training and instruction, with an emphasis on technology integration and force modernization with law enforcement and military customers. In his new role at 5.11, his primary focus will be within 5.11’s professional channels, which focus on products for law enforcement, military and first responders.

“As a professional in the shooting industry, I have respected 5.11’s products and brand ethos for years,” Skahill stated. “They are truly leaders in the space, and I’m proud to become a part of the 5.11 family. I look forward to using my experience to enhance 5.11’s marketing efforts.”

Originally from Orange County, CA, Skahill graduated from California State University, Long Beach, with a degree in English. He will be commuting to 5.11’s Irvine office from Las Vegas, Nevada, where he currently resides.

