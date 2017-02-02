Casio G-SHOCK expands Black Out series

Casio G-SHOCK announces the expansion of its Black Out Series with the addition of two new watches, the GA100BBN-1A and DW5600BB-1. Now comprised of six total watches, the Black Out Series offers a stealth look and features designed with military and tactical persons in mind. Both watches offer absolute toughness alongside rugged capabilities for any situation.

The GA100BBN-1A is offered in bold, monotone black to fit seamlessly with tactical gear. The watch also features a CORDURA®* nylon fabric band – a first for the Black Out Series – that provides extremely high resistance to stretching, wear, and tearing. Additional features include Magnetic Resistance, Auto LED Light, World Time, 4 Daily Alarms, and a Speed Indicator.

The DW5600BB-1 features G-SHOCK’s iconic square case with an easy-to-read digital display for quick reference during high-stress situations. The watch also includes an EL Backlight, Multi-function Alarm and Flash Alert.

Both watches feature G-SHOCK’s standard technologies designed to stand up in rigorous work environments, including Shock Resistance and 200M Water Resistance. Additional features include Countdown Timer, and Stopwatch. The DW5600BB-1 will retail for $99 USD, while the GA100BBN-1A will retail for $120 USD. Both models will be available beginning February 2017 and will be sold at the G-SHOCK NYC SoHo store, select retailers and www.gshock.com.

About G-Shock

G-Shock is the ultimate tough watch. It was born from a developer’s dream of “creating a watch that never breaks.” Guided by a “Triple 10" development concept, the design teams sought a watch with 10-meter free-fall endurance, 10-bar water resistance and a 10-year battery life. At a time when it was commonly believed that watches were breakable items, G-Shock’s development represented a challenge to common sense. Since launched, G-Shock has continued to evolve for more then 30 long years, carrying on the toughness of spirit and uncompromising passion that led its developers to persist in their unshakable belief.