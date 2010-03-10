Perfection Uniforms Wins 4th Consecutive UNIVATOR

Brentwood, TN - Congratulations are in order once again for Perfection Uniforms. UniformMarket announced on Tuesday, March 2nd, their picks for this year’s prestigious UNIVATOR award, given annually for product innovation. The UNIVATOR is the highest honor in the uniform industry, akin to winning an Oscar. Perfection has garnered the award in recent years for incorporating such technologies as silicone permanent sleeve creases and also for their high end performance lines. However, 2010’s UNIVATOR acknowledges Perfection Uniforms under a hot new category: eco-friendly garments.

Perfection Uniforms pioneered the manufacture of eco-responsible uniforms for police, fire, EMS, and departments of natural resources in early 2009 by reinventing their best-selling poly/cotton MatrixSeries, renaming it MTX-EcoSeries. The Series has retained all of its original features such as water repellency on surface, wickability on inside of the fabric, color retention, hidden gussets, and adjustable trouser waistband; however, the garments now contain REPREVE® 100% recycled polyester fiber. REPREVE is made from a unique combination of post-consumer and post-industrial waste and is third party certified for recycled content claims by Scientific Certification Systems (SCS). Unifi, the North Carolina based manufacturer of REPREVE, supports non-profit environmental organizations through its “REPREVE. Gives Back.” program. For each Perfection garment purchased, the consumer is encouraged to visit the REPREVE website and input a code from the garment hangtag to help allot the “REPREVE. Gives Back.” funding.

Environmental consciousness is compatible with any governmental agency’s mission, and taxpayers recognize and appreciate such an initiative. Each shirt or pair of trousers uses approximately four to five 12 ounce plastic bottles helping to reduce environmental impact. Or every pound of REPREVE yarn conserves the equivalent of half a gallon of gasoline, which means every Perfection garment saves almost a quart of gasoline. Eco-responsible uniforms are a step in environmental stewardship that extends beyond outward appearance and presents a positive message to the community.

Quite simply, an eco-responsible uniform is the right thing to do. The question is no longer “Why?” but rather, “Why not?” MTX-EcoSeries has been met with such enthusiasm that Perfection recently announced the expanded use of REPREVE in their other poly/cotton products, PIN-EcoSeries (formerly PinnacleSeries). Jackie Roselli, for UniformMarket, writes, “The eco-friendly line is a win for the planet, the uniform industry, and Perfection, and we are delighted to honor it with a UNIVATOR.”

For more information about REPREVE®, please visit www.repreve.com

REPREVE is a trademark of Unifi, Inc. and is registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and with others.

ABOUT PERFECTION UNIFORMS

Perfection Uniforms is one of the fastest growing uniform companies in the U.S. and Canada. They have been recognized by Apparel magazine as one of the “Top 50 Most Innovative Companies” and have garnered the industry-coveted Univator Award (given by UniformMarket) for the past three years. In 2009, the manufacturer was recognized in their home state’s publication BusinessTN as one of the fastest growing companies in Tennessee and has also gained notoriety abroad in Monocle magazine. Perfection is represented exclusively by the Unison Marketing Group (www.unisonmarketingusa.com) and through a select network of valued dealers. For more information, visit www.perfectionuniforms.com or call 1-800-476-4964.