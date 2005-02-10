The Enforcer - Neoprene Cut Resistant Gloves from Damascus

Damascus was notably the first to introduce leather police duty gloves with built-in cut resistant liners starting in 1992. Today they are again the first to introduce a logical evolution in cut protective gloves…

They have taken the form fit and style of the popular neoprene duty glove and combined them with the most popular cut resistant liners for law enforcement, including Spectra, Kevlar, and a proprietary Spectra blend called Razornet. The result provides the most comfortable and form-fitting cut resistant lined gloves on the market.

The primary function of the ENFORCER is cut and slash protection from razors, glass, knives, and other sharp edges. Among the other key features which elevate these styles over the earlier “leather shell” versions are:

Superior comfort and form fit

Greater grip and trigger control

Heightened sensitivity in palms and fingers

Washable and breathable synthetic outer shell

More secure fit with Velcro closures

Professional and modern style

Sizes: xsm, sm, md, lg, xlg, xxlg, xxxlg

Colors: black shell (desert tan and olive drab available through special order)

SPECS:

DNK-1 Neoprene Search Gloves with KEVLAR

Shell: Neoprene backs, synthetic Sensi-feel palms, non-slip grip finger tips and palm patch.

Liners: 100% Dupont Kevlar which are Made in the USA

DNS-2 Neoprene Search Gloves with SPECTRA

Shell: Neoprene backs, synthetic Sensi-feel palms, non-slip grip finger tips and palm patch.

Liners: 100% Honeywell Spectra which are Made in the USA

DNR-3 Neoprene Search Gloves with RAZORNET

Shell: Neoprene backs, synthetic Sensi-feel palms, non-slip grip finger tips and palm patch.

Liners: Proprietary Damascus blend of Honeywell Spectra, fiberglass, and nylon which are Made in the USA

