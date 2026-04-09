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Calif. deputy shot, killed while serving eviction notice

The Tulare County deputy was responding to fellow deputies’ call for help after reports of gunfire erupted at the scene; the suspect remains at large

April 09, 2026 06:49 PM
Tulare County deputy shot, killed

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook

By Anthony Galaviz
The Fresno Bee

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot and killed Thursday morning in Porterville as authorities responded to reports of shots being fired following the service of an eviction notice at a home.

Deputies went to the area of Newcomb and Grant around 10:20 a.m. to serve the notice when someone opened fire.

In an update Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the deputy was initially going to be flown to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, “but his condition was too volatile.”

The deputy was taken instead to Sierra View District Hospital in Porterville, where he was pronounced dead.

Boudreaux said the deputy-detective responded after other deputies initially called for help and reported shots being fired.

He identified the suspect as David Morales, 60, and said the suspect used a high-powered rifle.

Authorities urged the public to avoid the area.

A shelter-in-place order was issued, and Monache High, Oak Grove Elementary, Sequoia Middle School and Summit Charter Academy were placed on lockdown.

Boudreaux said students were safe and advised parents that they were OK.

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