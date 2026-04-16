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BWC: NYPD mounted unit officer, bystander nab purse-snatcher

As the officer and Kelly the horse galloped in pursuit, a bystander grabbed the fleeing suspect so the officer could make an arrest

April 16, 2026 04:35 PM • 
Joanna Putman

NEW YORK — The NYPD released body camera footage showing a pursuit and arrest of a purse-snatcher by its mounted unit.

Body camera footage shows an officer and his horse, Kelly, galloping down a city sidewalk in pursuit of a suspect on April 15. The officer and Kelly can be seen running across the street as the suspect continued to flee.

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Moments later, a bystander grabbed the suspect, allowing the officer to make an arrest.

“Whether on foot or on hooves, our officers are always ready,” the department stated.

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Arrests and Sentencing Body Camera Mounted Police Pursuit
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com