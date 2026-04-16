BWC: NYPD mounted unit officer, bystander nab purse-snatcher
As the officer and Kelly the horse galloped in pursuit, a bystander grabbed the fleeing suspect so the officer could make an arrest
NEW YORK — The NYPD released body camera footage showing a pursuit and arrest of a purse-snatcher by its mounted unit.
Body camera footage shows an officer and his horse, Kelly, galloping down a city sidewalk in pursuit of a suspect on April 15. The officer and Kelly can be seen running across the street as the suspect continued to flee.
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Moments later, a bystander grabbed the suspect, allowing the officer to make an arrest.
“Whether on foot or on hooves, our officers are always ready,” the department stated.
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