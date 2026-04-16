BWC: Man fleeing in U-Haul crashes into oncoming traffic, points gun at Calif. cops before OIS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage showing a pursuit of a U-Haul truck that ultimately led to a deputy-involved shooting, KBAK reported.

The March 13 incident began when deputies responded to a domestic violence call. The suspect then fled the area.

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After the suspect fled, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office believed the suspect was heading east and requested deputies from the Ridgecrest substation to wait by Highway 178 and Highway 14.

Ridgecrest deputies then located the suspect parked in a dirt lot and tried to detain him, at which point he fled again.

CHP then responded and took the lead in the pursuit. Dashcam footage from a CHP cruiser shows the suspect driving erratically in a U-Haul truck with a trailer in both traffic lanes.

While driving the wrong way on Highway 178, the suspect crashed into oncoming traffic, KBAK reported. Following the crash, the suspect barricaded himself inside the disabled vehicle.

Body camera footage then shows him pointing a gun at deputies, prompting an officer-involved shooting.

After shots were fired, the deputies were able to coax the suspect out of the vehicle and take him into custody. Deputies recovered seven different fireams from the suspect vehicle.