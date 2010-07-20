TRU-SPEC Introduces New WeatherShield Waterproof, Weatherproof Outerwear to 24-7 Series Product Line

(Marietta, Georgia) TRU-SPEC has announced the addition of three new waterproof, weatherproof jackets and rain pants to its popular 24-7 Series on duty, off duty tactical apparel line. All four outerwear items feature an H2O proof WeatherShield shell made from 100% nylon with a waterproof, clear breathable coating, plus convenience features designed specifically for law enforcement officers.

24-7 Series WeatherShield 3-in-1 Jacket

Based on Tru-Spec’s popular 24-7 Series 3-in-1 jacket, the new waterproof waist length jacket can be worn three ways:

• As an unlined jacket

• As a lined jacket with the zip-in fleece liner

• The fleece liner can be worn separately as a cool weather coverup

Special police-friendly features include

• Easily accessible pockets

• Smooth operating zippers and hook & loop fasteners

• Mic or sunglass loops

• Chest pocket with ID tag

• Back yoke with cape opening and detachable ID panel

24-7 Series WeatherShield 3-in-1 Parka

Like the short 3-in-1 jacket, the slightly longer WeatherShield 3-in-1 Parka provides extreme protection against the elements both on-duty and off-duty. This versatile parka can be worn either lined, unlined, or the fleece liner can be worn as a stand-alone jacket. Features include:

• Zip-off, rollable and stowable hood

• Horizontal waist pockets with zipper closures covered by pocket flaps

• Horizontal chest pockets with zipper closures and vertical upper chest document pockets with waterproof zipper

• Large sleeve pockets

• Mic or sunglass loops

• Chest pocket with ID tag

• Extended side zipper seam for easy access to a sidearm other other equipment on a duty belt

• Back yoke with cape opening and detachable ID panel

24-7 Series WeatherShield Windbreaker

In milder temperatures, the waterproof H20 proof nylon shell on the 24-7 Series WeatherShield Windbreaker provides comfortable, lightweight protection against wet, rainy weather without much weight. The features include:

• Back yoke with cape opening and detachable ID panel

• Mic or sunglasses loop

• Chest pockets with hook & loop closures with internal panels for ID patches

• Inside hidden pencil pocket

• Underarm gussets for ease of movement

• Internal one-hand cord lock for cinching the jacket waist

24-7 Series WeatherShield Rain Pants

Because keeping your upper half dry when it’s wet outside is only half the battle, TRU-SPEC has introduced the new 24-7 Series Rain Pants to help keep you dry as a bone. The waterproof and windproof WeatherShield shell has fully taped seams and it’s fully lined. The WeatherShield shell is also breathable so air can circulate to help keep you cool and perspiration-free. Although 24-7 Series Rain Pants are designed to fit over most standard pants, they’re stylish as well as comfortable, with features that include the signature 24-7 Series pants’ bellowed and flapped cargo pockets and flapped back pockets. Other features include:

• Zipper fly front

• Double snap waist closure

• Water resistant zippered front hand pockets

• Flapped back pockets with hook & loop closures

• Signature 24-7 Series bellowed and flapped cargo pockets with hook & loop closures

• Fully lined

• Extra large 2 3/4" belt loops

• Articulated knee

For more information, refer to the TRU-SPEC website at www.truspec.com.