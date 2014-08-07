TRU-SPEC® Named Preferred Track Apparel of the Atlanta Motor Speedway

Marietta, GA – TRU-SPEC®, one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets, is excited to announce their title as “Preferred Track Apparel Supplier” for the Atlanta 500, held Labor Day weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, GA.

TRU-SPEC® and AMS have worked together to provide 24-7 Series® Pants and Performance Polos to AMS full time security staff, while also outfitting the rest of AMS’ full time staff in Performance Polos.

TRU-SPEC® celebrity spokesperson, Sgt. R. Lee Ermey, USMC (Ret.), popularly known as “The Gunny,” will be on-hand at the official TRU-SPEC tent in the Fan Zone of the Atlanta Motor Speedway on both Saturday (8/30) and Sunday (8/31). He will be available for autographs, pictures and doing special appearances throughout the race weekend.

“At TRU-SPEC®, we offer each of our loyal customers a line of trusted apparel that matches their performance – be it public safety, law enforcement, the competitive shooter or even those who work in environments such as Atlanta Motor Speedway,” stated TRU-SPEC® Vice President of Marketing, Darrell Jacks. “The NASCAR community constantly puts wear and tear on their uniforms, and they need a line of apparel they can trust to move and withstand the aggressive situations they are put through, as well as remain comfortable in the summer heat. We’re extremely excited to partner with the Atlanta Motor Speedway for this opportunity.”

The culmination of the weekend comes on Sunday evening, as attendees will experience 500 miles of NASCAR Sprint Cup Series racing. Spectators favorite drivers will be looking to secure their spot in the Chase for the Sprint Cup, while others will be seeking a strong run to serve as a springboard into the Chase.

In addition to the partnership, TRU-SPEC® will be displaying their popular line of apparel at their tent in the Fan Zone. Visitors will be able to experience the comfort and fit of the 24-7 Series® apparel in the TRU-SPEC® dressing room.

About TRU-SPEC®

TRU-SPEC® is now one of the leading suppliers of uniforms and personal equipment to the military, law enforcement and public safety markets. The name TRU-SPEC® has become synonymous with quality, innovation and service as thousands of police, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel use and depend on our products daily. Visit www.truspec.com or facebook.com/TRUSPEC to find a dealer near you.

About Atlanta Motor Speedway

Located on 887 acres in Hampton, Georgia, just 25 miles south of Atlanta, Atlanta Motor Speedway is one of the country’s top sports, corporate, and entertainment facilities. Since holding its first race in 1960, Atlanta Motor Speedway has become a premiere venue for multiple forms of racing in addition to a wide range of other events, which have included concerts, business meetings and conventions. The track was purchased in 1990 by Bruton Smith and is one of nine facilities owned and operated by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. AMS has been the benefactor of tremendous facility improvements including new media facilities, garages and countless fan support amenities to create what has become a modern motorsports palace.