Armor Express Achieves ISO 9001:2008/BA 9000:2012

CENTRAL LAKE, Michigan, – Central Lake Armor Express (DBA Armor Express) is further demonstrating their unwavering commitment to quality by achieving their ISO 9001:2008 certification with the addition of the BA 9000:2012 certification. As one of the only ISO 9001:2008/BA 9000:2012 body armor manufacturers in the world manufacturing soft concealable and tactical armor, Armor Express continues to carry the torch for industry progress and advancement.

Over the past few months Armor Express has invested effort and focus into the realm of manufacturing certification programs. The BA 9000:2012 certification was developed in concert with the National Institute of Justice. Armor Express has proven to be a pioneer in the scope of the BA 9000:2012 certification program and thus sets itself apart from the competition in the body armor industry.

Having earned this prestigious certification, and applying state of the art manufacturing standards and processes, Armor Express currently displays an unwavering commitment to its clients and partners to be an industry leading organization, advance the science of body armor manufacture, and consistently produce the best body armor in the world.

