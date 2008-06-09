Armor Express Wins State’s Government Contractor of the Year Award – Sparks Northwest’s Economy

https://go.praetoriandigital.com/?target=art_SS2sttMuyfEwmITw&source=pct_6r3IR6mNn1i1KV72

CENTRAL LAKE, MI—Central Lake Armor Express, Inc., was namedGovernment Contractor of the Year in an annual statewide selection held byProcurement Technical Assistance Centers of Michigan (PTAC’s).

The company waspicked for the top award from exceptional state businesses among PTAC’s 13 Michigan regions.

Representingthe company at a special Michigan Celebrates Small Business awards ceremony in Lansing recently wereMatt Davis, company founder, president and CEO, and Ed Kiessel, CFO.

In acceptingthe award, both executives credited the quality of their products and skilledworkers for their growth and recognition. Also cited were the company’s strategic alliances at the regional, stateand federal level. “The support we’vereceived from the Northwest Michigan Council of Governments (NMCOG) and PTAChas been integral to our growth,” remarked Matt Davis.

Founded in thespring of 2005 with ten employees and with headquarters and manufacturingfacilities in Central Lake, Armor Expressmanufactures a range of concealable, tactical and hard body armor, as well asaccessories. It now has a work force ofover 80 and is growing.

Late last year,Central Lake Armor Express, Inc., received Michigan’s RegionalGovernment Contractor of the Year Award. It was selected by NMCOG’s PTAC division, and qualified the company for the overall state award competition. Since then it has continued to pace the Northwest Michigan economy through rapid sales growth and job creation.

Todd Olson, NMCOG/PTAC Program Director, who accompanied company executives to the stateawards ceremony, noted that “Armor Express is a textbook example of a small business that committed the time and resources needed to pursue governmentcontracts, and that commitment paid off.”

Last year thefirm was awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply ServiceContract, which qualified the young company to bid for federal contracts.

That, alongwith assistance from the regional PTAC, has been instrumental in the company’stimely efforts to secure government work. “Our relationship with PTAC has been invaluable in traversing thecomplex government channels needed to obtain a GSA contact,” explained BrianBuchanan, Central Lake Armor Express GSA Sales Manager. “In particular, PTAC’s bidding assistance hasbeen an important component in our successful attainment of several largegovernment orders.”

ABOUT CENTRALLAKE ARMOR EXPRESS, INC.

Withheadquarters in Central Lake, MI and anationwide network of sales representatives, Central Lake Armor Express, Inc.,is an ISO 9001 registered company. Itmanufactures superior quality body armor with unparalleled protection, comfort,wearability and service. A range ofproducts includes concealable and tactical body armor, accessories, and hardarmor. “Body Armor Reborn” is the company motto.