The Justice Department’s BUREAU of JUSTICE ASSISTANCE (BJA) has just announced that the FY 2009 BULLETPROOF VEST PARTNERSHIP’s (BVP) application period for “matching funds” BODY ARMOR GRANTS opens tomorrow, 13-May-2009 and runs through 24-June-2009, a very short time window.

It is unknown at this time how much funding will be available under this program for this year, but there were an overwhelming number of “Zylon” replacement vests issued under Court Order by most armor companies (except U.S. Armor, who never made a Zylon vest) beginning in 2004 that are now coming up on expiration. Since roughly 2 out of every 3 law enforcement officers in the USA were issued replacement vests within a very narrow time window, there will clearly be a very quick and an exceptional high demand for these limited funds. By way of background, FY ’08 BVP funding was $20.7 million; figuring an average of a $300 grant per vest, this would have been applied to roughly 69,000 vests. Currently, there are just under 1 million law enforcement officers in the United States. Here is the official announcement information:

The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) is pleased to announce the Fiscal Year (FY) 2009 BVP application funding period.

Applications for FY 2009 BVP funds will be accepted beginning Wednesday, May 13, 2009. All applications must be submitted online by 5:00 pm (Eastern Time), Wednesday, June 24, 2009.

Please note that FY 2009 BVP funds may only be used toward the purchase of vests ordered on or after April 1, 2009. Each vest purchased with FY 2009 funds must meet National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standards on the date it was ordered. Beginning with FY 2008 funds, the use period for BVP funds will be two years. To draw down FY 2009 BVP funds, vests must be received and the request for payment submitted to the BVP system by September 30, 2011. Each applicant should update their profile before filing an application for FY 2009 funds.

The complete list of FY 2008 BVP awards can be viewed here: http://www.ojp.usdoj.gov/bvpbasi/docs/bja_awards_report2008.pdf

Historical BVP award information for FY 1999 through the FY 2007 can be accessed here: http://www.ojp.usdoj.gov/bvpbasi/award_reports/fundingDecisionsChoose.html

Also, here is a link to the Justice Information Technology Network that has the searchable NIJ .04/2005 Compliance database under the “Body Armor DB” tab on the right side of the page. This database lists all of the Certified armor packages and their “official” model numbers; these are the model numbers that are required when a law enforcement agency fills out their BVP Grant application...

http://www.justnet.org/Pages/ViewPage.aspx?dbtab=1&location=https%3a%2f%2ftims.justnet.org%2fReports%2fSearch.aspx&ver=%c2%a4q%c3%b0(p%c3%9d%c3%9a%14k%c2%97%c3%9e7%c2%aa%0eq%14

For further information visit: http://www.ojp.usdoj.gov/bvpbasi/