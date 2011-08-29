Deliberate Dynamics Adds Low-Profile Plate Carrier to its Line of Tactical Products

Deliberate Dynamics now offers the low-profile plate carrier as a personal hard armor option for high-risk environments. This is a versatile, low-cost option that allows operators to wear hard armor without the extra molle straps and mag pouches.

The complete velcro loop front panel is compatible with Blue Force Gear DAP accessories, making it easy for users to customize their own set-up, including the ability to quickly attach other items with velcro on them, such as a cell phone. The vest also fits standard 10"X12" ceramic or steel armor plates. This highly adjustable plate carrier comes in one size, and fits most individuals.

The Deliberate Dynamics low-profile plate carrier is proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, in conjunction with BDS Tactical, and includes a lifetime warranty.

Deliberate Dynamics is a manufacturer and reseller of law enforcement, military, and government contractor gear and equipment. They take a holistic approach to equipment and strive to offer gear that works well as a system while giving you the ability to be faster, lighter, and better at what you do.

Visit online at: www.deliberatedynamics.com

Email: info@deliberatedynamics.com

Phone: 702-672-8495