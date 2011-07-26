Deliberate Dynamics Adds Low-Profile Plate Carrier To Tactical Gear Line

Deliberate Dynamics now offers the low-profile plate carrier as a personal hard armor option for high-risk environments. This a versatile, low-cost option that allows operators to wear hard armor without the extra molle straps and mag pouches.

The complete velcro loop front panel is compatible with Blue Force Gear DAP accessories, making it easy for users to customize their own set-up, including the ability to quickly attach other items with velcro on them, such as a cell phone. The vest also fits standard 10"X12" ceramic or steel armor plates.

This highly adjustable plate carrier comes in one size, and fits most individuals.



