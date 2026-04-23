Houston Police officer relieved of duty amid investigation into racist rant on social media

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty for allegedly making racist remarks in a widely circulated social media video, KPRC 2 reported.

Officer Ashley Gonzalez was placed on leave from the department pending an investigation after allegations arose that she created the video.

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In the video, a woman can be heard using racial slurs and making offensive remarks targeting Black people. She also referenced slavery, racial discrimination and stereotypes, KPRC 2 reported.

She described confronting someone who allegedly stole her wallet.

“Y’all don’t know how good it felt to say [racial slur] out loud. Oh my God, I felt like I was back in the Marine Corps,” the speaker says.

The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed that Gonzalez served from 2019 to 2023.

Documents obtained by KPRC 2 show that Gonzalez logged more than 1,600 hours of course work for the Houston Police Academy and other LE organizations. She was sworn in as an HPD officer in 2024.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union condemned the video, saying that the department itself is one of the most diverse in the nation.

“The Houston Police Officers’ Union is extremely disturbed by a video circulating on social media regarding an officer making offensive, racist comments. In no way does the HPOU or its leadership condone or tolerate racist behavior from any of our officers,” the statement reads.