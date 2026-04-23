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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

Houston Police officer relieved of duty amid investigation into racist rant on social media

The widely circulated video shows a woman, allegedly a Houston Police Department officer, using racial slurs and making offensive remarks

April 23, 2026 12:49 PM • 
Joanna Putman

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty for allegedly making racist remarks in a widely circulated social media video, KPRC 2 reported.

Officer Ashley Gonzalez was placed on leave from the department pending an investigation after allegations arose that she created the video.

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In the video, a woman can be heard using racial slurs and making offensive remarks targeting Black people. She also referenced slavery, racial discrimination and stereotypes, KPRC 2 reported.

She described confronting someone who allegedly stole her wallet.

“Y’all don’t know how good it felt to say [racial slur] out loud. Oh my God, I felt like I was back in the Marine Corps,” the speaker says.

The U.S. Marine Corps confirmed that Gonzalez served from 2019 to 2023.

Documents obtained by KPRC 2 show that Gonzalez logged more than 1,600 hours of course work for the Houston Police Academy and other LE organizations. She was sworn in as an HPD officer in 2024.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union condemned the video, saying that the department itself is one of the most diverse in the nation.

“The Houston Police Officers’ Union is extremely disturbed by a video circulating on social media regarding an officer making offensive, racist comments. In no way does the HPOU or its leadership condone or tolerate racist behavior from any of our officers,” the statement reads.

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Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs Police Union
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com