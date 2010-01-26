Diamondback Tactical™ Unveils New and Improved Web site

Diamondback Tactical™ recently announced the makeover of their Web site, www.diamondbacktactical.com. The new Web site is secure, dynamic and user-friendly, making it easy to navigate through the products and make an online purchase. Diamondback Tactical™ continues to feature the same line of products, including armor, helmets, bags, racks, tactical accessories, and much more.

About Diamondback Tactical™

Diamondback Tactical ™ has been outfitting our nation’s elite military, federal agencies and law enforcement personnel for nearly a decade. We are proud to manufacture 100% American made body armor and tactical nylon gear for our military and law enforcement personnel. In addition to our body armor, we also manufacture tactical nylon pouches, packs and accessories for whatever your mission is.