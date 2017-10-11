Exclusive end-of-year special for RISE™ vest by Angel Armor™ - for public safety officers only

Angel Armor is excited to announce an end-of-year special for the RISE body armor platform. If agencies order before December 31, 2017, they will receive up to $100 off each RISE vest.

Angel Armor today announced an attractive offer for the men and women of Public Safety. The innovative ballistic armor manufacturer is pushing an exclusive end-of-year special for RISE body armor — order now and receive up to $100 off each vest.

The timing of this promotion is beneficial because it is in-line with the grant awardee announcements for federal funding for body armor. “More than anything, we are committed to getting life-saving protection in the hands of every Public Safety Officer,” said Chris Foth, General Manager of Angel Armor. “We hope this exclusive pricing discount paired with the funds now available through federal grants will help lift some of the financial weight off of the shoulders of those who purchase body armor for Public Safety Officers.”

The RISE vest is engineered for the ultimate in officer safety, comfort and versatility. When combined with the revolutionary Truth SNAP™ ballistic plates, this armor system delivers all-day rifle threat protection in an ultra lightweight platform.

Angel Armor developed RISE after conducting over 1,500 end-user interviews to better understand what officers wanted from a covert armor system. Since the launch in 2016, RISE has been very well received by the market and customers across the US. “The RISE vest is amazing,” said Officer Dave Jeffers. “So comfortable and light, you almost forget you are wearing it. This is the best vest I have ever had, and I will never go on duty without it.”

This exclusive offer ends on December 31, 2017. Angel Armor encourages officers to contact their local Angel Armor sales representative today to order. If you don’t have a local rep, contact Angel Armor directly at 970- 235-2961 or sales@angelarmor.com.

Dedicated to defending life from threat, Angel Armor is a premier provider of advanced ballistic armor solutions. With innovative and proprietary products, manufactured in the U.S., Angel Armor has developed a suite of globally recognized, tested and approved ballistic armor technologies. Angel Armor’s product lines range from vehicles to personal armor and feature a variety of threat levels. With these solutions, Angel Armor elevates Protection at a Higher Level™ with uncompromising and unparalleled protection worthy of those they serve. To learn more about Angel Armor, please visit angelarmor.com. Connect with Angel Armor on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.