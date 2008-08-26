Kentucky State Police Award Contract to Central Lake Armor Express, Inc.

CENTRAL LAKE, MI—Officers of Kentucky Vehicle Enforcement and the Kentucky State Police will be wearing body armor manufactured by Central Lake Armor Express, Inc.

The four-year contract was announced recently by Kentucky officials and Armor Express. Over 500 vests have already been sold and it is expected that the total contract will include the sale of some 1200 units of body armor.

“We’re proud and honored that the state of Kentucky would select our products to protect and serve its fine law enforcement officers,” noted Matt Davis, Central Lake Armor Express, Inc. president and CEO. “This trust is further evidence that our quality products and innovative protective designs have established Armor Express as a top tier body armor manufacturer.”

Under the terms of the contract, Armor Express models Halo II and Quantum II will be worn by Kentucky law enforcement officers. Accessories will also be provided and both vests carry a ballistic threat level of II.

Davis explained that the Halo family of body armor is the company’s flagship product, and provides protection along with first rate comfort. Quantum body armor offers maximum protection at an affordable price.

Armor Express has also been recently awarded significant multi-year contracts from both the New Jersey and Pennsylvania departments of correction.

ABOUT CENTRAL LAKE ARMOR EXPRESS, INC.

-Body Armor Reborn-

With headquarters in Central Lake, MI and a nationwide network of sales representatives, Central Lake Armor Express, Inc., is an ISO 9001 registered company. It manufactures superior quality body armor with unparalleled protection, comfort, wearability and service. A range of products includes concealable and tactical body armor, accessories, and hard armor. “Body Armor Reborn” is the company motto.