MILITAUR adds cooling ventilation to any body armor

The MILITAUR Cooling Vest helps reduce moisture and odor while keeping the wearer comfortable.

MILITAUR is proud to announce the release of the MILITAUR Cooling Vest, a quality cooling vest that will keep first responders cool and dry under body armor.

Developed by first responders and active members of law enforcement, the MILITAUR Cooling Vest creates a lightweight, honeycombed spacer between users’ body armor and undershirts, promoting airflow and breathability to keep first responders cooler and more comfortable in the line of duty. The 3D mesh also promotes a more even weight distribution, allowing body armor to fit comofortably even during intense activity.

The many benefits of the MILITAUR Cooling Vest include:

Added cooling and sweat reduction

Reduces body armor odor

Anti-microbial

Preventing chafing

Improved weight distribution

First responders can purchase the MILITAUR Cooling Vest at the link below, and will receive free shipping in North America.

https://www.militaur.com/