New Seraph Body Armor is Introduced by Armor Express

CENTRAL LAKE, MI—Based on all-important body armor wearability factors like lightness and flexibility, the Seraph™, a new line of anti-ballistic armor, has been introduced by Armor Express.

Key to the advanced Seraph™ model is that it contains both Twaron and a new co-polymer Aramid fiber known as Artec™. “This fiber has an additional bond which makes it slightly stronger than the more traditional Aramid fibers,” explained Matt Davis, CEO and company president. “The result is a product that’s incredibly flexible and very light weight.

“In fact, this is our lightest and most pliable model yet,” he noted. “It offers full-wrap protection, comfort and wearability, while also providing the lightest and most flexible defense in safeguarding law enforcement officers in dangerous situations.”

Launched in May, Davis pointed out that the new model is manufactured using Armor Express’ Synchro-Stitch technique and utilizes a unique blend of Artec™ and Twaron™ microfilament fibers. It meets all NIJ bullet-resistant body armor certification standards (Level II and IIIA), and is available in both male and female models.

Each Seraph™ anti-ballistic system includes Armor Express’ exclusive Evolution concealable carrier and a 5” x 8” Ara-Shock plate.

About Central Lake Armor Express, Inc.

With headquarters in Central Lake, MI and a nationwide network of sales representatives, Central Lake Armor Express, Inc. (DBA Armor Express), is an ISO 9001 registered company. It manufactures superior quality body armor with unparalleled protection, comfort, wearability and service. A range of products includes concealable and tactical body armor, accessories, and hard armor. “Body Armor Reborn” is the company motto.