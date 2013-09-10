PPSS Group Launch Anti-Spit Masks To Protect Correctional and Law Enforcement Officers

Knaresborough, U.K. - Anti-Spit Masks have been launched by UK based body armour firm PPSS Group to protect homeland security and other frontline professionals from Hepatitis C and other infectious diseases.

Police unions have for some time raised concerns about spitting as it has serious potential health risks. It is not just the officer that is affected but also their family, as treatment for suspected contagious disease can last for six months and even then the end result may not be negative at all so any potential anxiety was for nothing.

Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group, appears to be very confident in his belief that this products can make the difference between staying safe or suffering from a potentially severe illness.

He comments: “It is without question, we can effectively help protect frontline professionals by making Anti-Spit Masks available. When confronted with a hostile or intoxicated member of the public, or disturbed hospital patient or inmate, the risk of being spat on is realistic and protection from such threat is sensible”.

“Anti-Spit Masks are a compact, inexpensive and disposable device, already used by agencies and organisations around the world, such as Law Enforcement, Correctional Institutions, Emergency Medical Services and State Hospitals.”

Police in New Zealand have reported difficulties in restraining drunk and drugged people and preventing them from hurting themselves, according to police magazine Ten-One. A two-year safety review of 8000 cases found nearly 10 per cent of offenders had spat at officers, who had limited tools to deal with it.

The use of anti-spit masks has been questioned by some people in the past, raising concerns in terms of the risk of suffocation, especially when such anti-spit mask is forced over the head of someone suffering from breathing difficulties. However, the PPSS Anti-Spit Mask this risk has been totally eliminated.

Human rights activist also raised their voices claiming it could send wrong signals. Some human activists with rather strong opinions even compare the use of anti-spit masks with the treatment of prisoners at Guantanamo Bay, questioning if such device should be used on someone because he or she is just very drunk.

PPSS Group’s CEO Robert Kaiser is very quick with his response: “My firm and my passion in not about the personal appearance of someone who is hostile, physically aggressive or completely out of control, for whatever reasons. My firm’s and my personal objective is to improve the personal safety of those who protect and serve and care for others.”

The launch and the future use of PPSS Anti-Spit Masks will be controversial, but we cannot fault PPSS Group for their genuine desire to want to reduce operational risks and save lives.

About PPSS Group:

PPSS Group is a UK based company, specialised in the design, development and manufacturing of high performance body armour and other types of personal protective equipment and clothing. PPSS Group is also the company behind Cut-Tex® PRO, a ground-breaking and one of the world’s strongest cut, tear, abrasion and bite resistant fabrics, now being used to manufacture protective clothing for police, military, emergency services, prisons, mental health care and private security firms all over the world.

Robert Kaiser, CEO of PPSS Group is globally respected expert in body armour and known for his passion for personal protection and personal safety. He is frequently invited to speak in front of large audiences about the latest body armour developments within homeland security and domestic frontline services. He is acting as body armour consultant for a number of organisations, associations, unions and government departments.