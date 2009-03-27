Protective Products International Hornet Vest Wins NTOA Member Tested and Recommendation

SUNRISE, FL - Protective Products International (“PPI”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Protective Products of America, Inc. (PPA: TSX), a leading manufacturer and distributor of advanced ballistic protective products proudly announces the Hornet Urban Assault Systems Tactical Vest has received and overall score of 4.32 from the National Tactical Officers Association’s (NTOA) Member Tested and Recommended Program.

The Hornet is the law enforcement version of PPI’s U.S.M.C. Modular Tactical Vest (MTV). The Hornet provides a full 360 degree load bearing capability in a 2-point emergency release system. Made of 1000 denier construction with a cool mesh inner surface for greater air circulation, adjustable shoulders, and an emergency extraction drag strap, the Hornet is a modular system accommodating additional collar, throat, biceps, side gap, groin and lower back armor protection. The Hornet also accepts side SAPI carriers and is MOLLE compatible. A front abdominal flap secures an external cummerbund and has an auxiliary pouch for documents or a holster. The Hornet is available with a wide selection of equipment pouches and is available with PPI’s Armorlite™, TG and ST ballistic systems.

“Initially when it arrived, I was excited and surprised to feel how light weight and durable it was. The first time I put it on, I could not believe how much I was able to move in it.” An NTOA officer commented during the testing of the Hornet vest. “It provides great ballistic protection; however, it seems to be half the weight of my old tactical vest. This adds to its ability to allow movement and a large range of activities one can do while wearing the vest. Overall, I am very impressed with the vest and highly recommend it.”

For more information on PPI’s Hornet Urban Assault Tactical Vest or any other of Protective Products’ ballistic protection solutions, visit www.body-armor.com.

