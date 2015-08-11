RMA Unveils Live Fire Body Armor Product Video

Rock Island, IL (August 2015) – RMA Armament, Inc., in collaboration with MotionSixCreative, is proud to unveil its newest product video, demonstrating the strength and life-saving quality of its body armor line.

(VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/zsjcde5ekg0)

The video was produced during a live fire demonstration of RMA’s superior body armor products with members of various Quad City Area police departments in attendance. During the shoot, RMA demonstrated its superiority in manufacturing and unparalleled performance in stopping power while testing level III, IV and IIIa hard armor plates, along with a IIIa soft armor insert. As is the norm, RMA’s flagship level IV hard armor plate defeated five 30.06 M2AP rounds with zero penetration.

Upon request, RMA will perform a live fire demonstration for any law enforcement agency in the United States to display its life-saving performance.

ABOUT RMA

Located in Rock Island, Illinois, RMA Armament, Inc., was founded by former U.S. Marine and police officer Blake Waldrop in October of 2011. After the tragic loss of a Marine friend, Waldrop fully understood the need for truly reliable life-saving body armor. Since its founding, RMA has been focused on the R&D and manufacturing of body armor to bring to the men and women of the US Department of Defense, state and local law enforcement agencies as well as foreign military. RMA uses only the highest quality materials in its armor products to ensure that the men and women who protect this great nation are protected against any potential threat imaginable.