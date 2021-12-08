Safe Life Defense rolls out unprecedented, 100% USA made body armor technology

LAS VEGAS- Concealing body armor just got easier. Safe Life Defense, a leading armor manufacturer made history on November 26th by releasing the world’s thinnest IIIA ballistic soft armor vest called Hyperline™. After years of research, development and testing, Safe Life Defense unveiled their brand-new, Berry Compliant creation, which will be engineered on American soil in an effort to protect the United States industrial market — an ongoing initiative the company takes very seriously as they seek to support the economy on the home front.

This hyper-performance, proprietary composite soft armor is so impressive that it has already taken the industry by storm. Hyperline™ reflects an unprecedented level of IIIA protection and superior comfort. Weighing in at just 0.9 PSF and measuring a mere 0.18" thick, it boasts the ability to be unseen due to its expert craftsmanship. Constructed with Dyneema® Force Multiplier (the world’s strongest fiber), DuPont® Para-Aramid and a unique blend of resin and polymer technologies, Hyperline™ is pivotal in allowing those in the field to move faster with less fatigue and fewer life-threatening injuries.

Hyperline™ is yet another option in a series of cutting-edge technology and innovative product lines Safe Life Defense has spearheaded over the last 5 years. As the #1 brand relied upon by first responders, CEO Nick Groat wanted to continue to push the envelop to create a better solution for safeguarding precious human life. “Why stand out when you can blend in?” said Nick. “Not everyone wants their armor to be a beacon in the crowd, and next to protection...comfort is a must when you’re suited up 12+ hours a day to protect and serve your community! Hyperline™ is going to provide our heroes and law-abiding civilians with the best of both worlds, creating serious tactical advantage by offering the most discreet protection for those who need it. I’m talking about everyone from undercover law enforcement officers to members of volunteer church security teams.”

The Hyperline™ armor HL.HG2 is currently clearing NIJ Certification testing with NIJ Assigned TIMS Model ID #MC03499. All preliminary testing has been excellent and the product, now in a pre-sale phase is expected to ship in early 2022 with full 0101.06 NIJ Certification. Like Safe Life Defense’s other level IIIA body armor options, Hyperline™ will also offer bullet, strike and slash protection. Level IIIA armor reliably defends against all common handgun rounds including .357, 9mm, 45 ACP, all the way up to .44 Magnum. It protects the wearer from shotgun rounds including 00 buckshot, 12 ga. slugs and even submachine gun rounds. In conjunction with a level IV rifle plate, it will protect against rifle threats all the way up to .30-06.

In the closing statements of Nick’s interview, he stated, “The concept for Hyperline™ was a challenge that needed to be overcome for the entire industry. And as SLD continues to improve our life-saving products, I hope that it inspires other manufacturers to do the same. A company you can fully trust is one that never settles for less than the best, especially when mortality is involved. I anticipate that this nearly invisible material you can hide under a t-shirt and balance on your fingertip is going to be one of the most in-demand vests ever created.” The ultra-concealable soft armor we now know to be Hyperline™ is currently being touted as the best price it will ever be with a high demand that continues to grow as word spreads like wildfire. Only the future will tell how this body armor with phenomenal blunt-force mitigation, multi-hit capability and edge-shot protection will do in the consumer space. If one thing is for sure, it’s going to help save the lives of first responders everywhere.

Safe Life Defense is a manufacturer and supplier of safety and self-defense gear based in Las Vegas, Nevada, but they are more than just a brand. Their logo symbolizes safety for all, giving back and supporting those who risk their lives to keep people safe from harm. As the preferred choice for EMS, Police, Security, and civilians alike, Safe Life Defense promises to always hold themselves, their products, and their brand to the highest standards. For more information about the company and the products they provide, visit their website at www.SafeLifeDefense.com and check out their Buyer’s Guide.