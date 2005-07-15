Second Chance Applauds Settlement Agreement

Second Chance Body Armor applauds Toyobo’s preliminary settlement agreement in a class-action lawsuit over defective Zylon fiber. The company sees this as a long overdue concession by Toyobo that it bears responsibility for Zylon ballistic vests shown to be prone to early degradation.

This agreement is good news because

It reinforces the correctness of Second Chance becoming the first company to issue a safety notice and remedial program for vests made with Zylon and the first company to recommend replacement of vests made partially with Zylon.

It reinforces the company’s belief that Zylon is not a dependable material for use in the construction of soft body armor.

It means law enforcement agencies will be able to follow the Second Chance recommendation and replace vests made with Zylon.

It underscores Second Chance as the industry leader with products that have saved the lives of nearly 1,000 officers on active duty.

It has a positive impact on the process of selling the company at auction on July 26, 2005 and its continued leadership as the nation’s largest manufacturer of modern, wearable, concealable body armor.

