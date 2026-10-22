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BWC: LASD deputies shoot armed man holding woman hostage

As the man held the victim, he raised a gun toward Los Angeles deputies before they fired shots, wounding him

October 22, 2026 05:16 PM • 
Joanna Putman

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released body camera video showing the moment deputies shot a man holding a woman at gunpoint.

The Sept. 7 incident began when deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident. A 911 caller told dispatchers that the suspect was armed with a gun.

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Body camera video shows deputies arriving at the scene to find the suspect holding the victim while armed with the gun. They immediately issued orders to put the gun down, but the suspect did not comply.

The deputies warned the suspect that if he did not put the gun down, he would be shot. One deputy can be heard stating that the suspect pointed the gun at him.

As the suspect was sitting on the ground, still holding the victim, he raised the gun toward officers. A deputy then fired a shot, and officers advanced to rescue the victim.

More shots were fired as the deputies moved closer to the suspect. The deputies were then able to secure the suspect and his firearm.

Deputies rendered medical aid to the suspect. He was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

The victim was not physically injured during the incident. No deputies were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com